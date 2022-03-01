Promoting scientific aptitude

Karnal: Students from Dyal Singh Public School, Dyal Singh Colony, Karnal, participated in the 29th National Children Science Congress (NCSC- 2021) on a virtual platform held by the Gujarat Council on Science and Technology. This national programme is conceptualised to popularise science and promote scientific aptitude among students. Dhruvika of Class IX and Nishchay of Class VIII presented the project on "Seed balls: Creating forests (throw and grow) under the guidance of science teacher Jyoti Puri. Approximately 618 projects from all over India and Asian Countries were projected during the programme. Principal, Sushma Devgun and head mistress Priya Kapoor congratulated the students.

National Science Day

Kurukshetra: National Science Day-2022 was celebrated under the aegis of faculty of science on the theme "Integrated approach in s&t for sustainable future." The keynote address was delivered by Prof Ravi Kumar Ranade, Professor and head of the department, Material Sciences and Engineering, NIT, Hamirpur (HP). Prof. Anil Vohra, Dean of colleges, welcomed the keynote speaker, Prof RK Chauhan Dean, faculty of science, apprised the audience about the theme of National Science Day-2022 and about various scientific activities and programms organised in different departments under the faculty of science. Prof Manjula Chaudhary, Dean Academic Affairs, stressed on the need for utilising science and technology for a sustainable future.

Popularising science & technology

Karnal: The National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), organised National Science Day under the aegis of gender advancement for transforming institution (GATI)- a pilot project of department of science and technology (DST) and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. This day is celebrated on February 28 to remember the Raman Effect discovery made by Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman who received the Nobal Prize in 1930 in physics. A lead lecture on "Enviornmental issues and sustainable approaches" was delivered in virtual mode by Dr S Lakshmi Devi, founder principal of Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences, University of Delhi. She said as different natural resources were getting depleted; there was an urgent need to look into the issues of water shortage and loss of biodiversity to waste management.