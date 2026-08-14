A considerable number of teachers from various departments of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, who were promoted to the posts of Associate Professor and Professor over the past three years, have been awaiting pay fixation in their higher posts, along with due annual increments and other consequential benefits.

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Despite repeated attempts to get their rightful dues, the affected teachers have received no relief so far. Taking up the issue, the Maharshi Dayanand University Teachers Association (MDUTA) has now served a legal notice on the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar, seeking redress of their grievances within 15 days.

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MDUTA president Dr Pradeep Gehlot claimed around 80 teachers were affected by the issue and warned that the association would convene a general body meeting to decide its next course of action if the matter is not resolved soon. The proposed measures could include wearing black badges in protest and holding other democratic forms of agitation.

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“I was promoted as a Professor over 2.5 years ago, but have not received any benefits attached to the promotional post. Neither has my pay been fixed nor have consequential benefits, including Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, NPS contributions and other admissible allowances, been granted,” said one of the teachers.

Another professor said the teachers had repeatedly raised the issue with the university authorities but had received no satisfactory response. “The enhanced pay scale and other benefits attached to promotional posts are our legitimate rights, but we have been deprived of them without any explanation. It is a glaring instance of injustice, yet no one in the authorities appears concerned,” he claimed.

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Dr Gehlot said the “silence” of the university authorities over the issue had caused acute resentment among the affected teachers.

“During the past three years, around 80 teachers duly assumed charge of their promotional posts and became entitled to consequential service benefits, but none of them gets any benefit so far. The university authorities have neither issued any order or notice nor communicated any objection, deficiency memo or reasoned decision explaining the delay in pay fixation,” he added.

Meanwhile, an MDU spokesperson said the matter concerning enhanced pay and related benefits for teachers promoted three years ago was under examination. “We are looking into the reasons for the delay and taking up the matter on priority to ensure that this long-pending issue is resolved at the earliest,” the spokesperson added.