Properly display anti-graft helpline numbers, govt directs offices

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

With the aim of ending corruption, the Haryana Government has instructed all state offices to prominently display toll-free number 1800-180-2022 and a shorter four-digit No. 1064, which are currently functional at the State Vigilance Bureau Headquarters, Panchkula, to facilitate the lodging of complaints by the aggrieved persons.

An official spokesperson said these numbers had been active for long, but had not been properly displayed at offices across the state. As a result, people were not aware of these and faced difficulty in lodging complaints about corruption in government offices with the State Vigilance Bureau. —