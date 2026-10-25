Properties of 3 drug peddlers attached by Kurukshetra police

Tightening the noose around drug peddlers, the Kurukshetra police have attached the properties of three members of a family allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

According to the Kurukshetra police, properties worth crores belonging to Sukhwinder Singh, his son Jashanpal Singh and his brother Harwinder Singh — all residents of Talheri village — have been attached.

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Kurukshetra police spokesperson Naresh Sagwal said that the district police had written to the competent authority under the NDPS Act in New Delhi to initiate action against those involved in the drug trade. Acting on the request, various assets belonging to the accused were frozen. These include a car, a petrol pump, a building, bank accounts, cash amounting to Rs 20.90 lakh, gold valued at Rs 82.36 lakh, 1.5 kg of silver, and 9 acres and 4 kanals of land. The assets are collectively worth several crores of rupees in the market.

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ANC in-charge SI Satvinder Singh said, “Following all the required procedures, the properties have been attached. Sukhwinder Singh is named in two cases under the NDPS Act registered at the Ismailabad police station in Kurukshetra and in Fatehgarh, Punjab. He has been consistently involved in the opium trade, and through this illicit activity, he and his family have amassed illegal assets worth several crores of rupees.”

Accused Harwinder Singh faces two cases of drug trafficking registered at the Ismailabad police station in Kurukshetra, while the third accused, Jashanpal Singh, is named in one case.

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The Kurukshetra police stated that similar punitive action would be taken against anyone found in possession of a commercial quantity of narcotics. The public has been urged to inform the police about individuals in their neighbourhood who are involved in drug trafficking.

According to the police, a significant portion of the narcotics entering the district comes from Punjab. To curb the inflow, intensive checks are being conducted along the Punjab-Haryana border.

Superintendent of Police Chander Mohan said drug abuse affects not only individuals but also their families and society as a whole. Awareness campaigns are being conducted by the police, while offenders are being apprehended simultaneously to ensure a drug-free district.