Properties of drug peddlers demolished

Faridabad, August 19
The police razed the houses of three alleged drug peddlers on Saturday during a special demolition drive against properties illegally acquired by them, officials said.
According to the police, the alleged drug peddlers have been identified as Sudhir, Santosh and Randhir — all residents of Rahul Colony, SGM Nagar, Faridabad. Sube Singh, spokesperson of the Faridabad Police, said their houses were built on land belonging to the Faridabad MC after being encroached by the accused.
There are seven cases related to drug peddling registered against Sudhir, while there are three cases lodged against Randhir and Santosh, the police spokesperson said. They have been peddling drugs for years.
