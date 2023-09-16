Properties of drug traffickers worth Rs 42 crore seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 15

Using the powers vested by the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the Haryana Police have attached 342 properties belonging to 75 of the state’s most drug offenders. These properties are valued at more than Rs 42.71 crore.

The NDPS Act’s Chapter VA is a stringent provision that grants law enforcement agencies the authority to not only seize and freeze, but also forfeit properties that are either derived from or used in illegal drug trafficking activities. The process involves a meticulous financial examination to identify and tag the assets associated with these drug dealers. “We have already identified an additional 100 drug traffickers within Haryana. The bureau is tracing and listing the properties connected to these offenders ,” said HSNCB chief ADGP OP Singh.