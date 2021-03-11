Properties of POs, bail jumpers to be attached: Kaithal SP

Kaithal, April 21
Tightening the noose around proclaimed offenders (POs) and bail jumpers, the police have started the process to attach their properties. The identification of properties is being done by the police.
“We are preparing a list of the POs and bail jumpers. Also we have also started the process to collect information and identify their properties, so that it could be attached,” said Maqsood Ahmed, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kaithal.
