Properties worth Rs 37 crore of 41 drug peddlers attached

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh April 6

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the state government had been taking effective measures to break the backbone of drug peddlers and had so far attached properties of 41 drug peddlers worth Rs 37.29 crore.

Besides, properties of 77 persons involved in crimes punishable under the NDPS Act have also been demolished.

While presiding over a meeting of the state Narcotics Control Bureau here today, the Chief Secretary said primarily, it is necessary to identify drug addicts and bring them back into the mainstream of society to curb drug peddling.

Kaushal said the supply and use of prescription medicines should also be monitored in the state. He directed officials of the Health Department to prepare a standard operating procedure to curb the drug menace and demanded information related to drug overdose deaths that occurred in a month.

Kaushal said at present 90 drug de-addiction centres are running in the state. Of this, 21 are run by government and other private organisations and NGOs. Special emphasis should be given to the functioning of drug de-addiction centres, he added.

He directed officials to regularly visit these centres set up in all the districts. Besides, Sub-Divisional Magistrates must also visit and inspect drug de-addiction centres once every month, said Kaushal.

The Chief Secretary said for capacity building at primary health centres and community health centres, the process of the appointment of clinical psychiatrists should be expedited. De-addiction drugs should also be included in essential medicines, he added.