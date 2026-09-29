Property angle surfaces in Hisar youth murder case, wife arrested

The Hisar police have arrested a woman and her alleged paramour in connection with her husband’s murder. According to the police, Jatin’s body was recovered from the Data-Gurana minor canal on September 16, two days after he went missing from his home.

Asha, wife of Jatin, has turned out to be the main conspirator in the case, the police said.

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The police arrested Asha, and three others, including Ashwani, with whom she was having an affair, yesterday. They allegedly conspired to kill Jatin, a resident of Mill Gate locality, as they were eyeing the nearly Rs 3 crore proceeds from a plot sold by his father, police sources said.

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A post-mortem examination was conducted, during which a fracture in Jatin’s neck was found, raising the suspicion of foul play. The police registered a case on the complaint of Jatin’s father Chander Mohan, and launched an investigation.

Sources said the police got suspicious of the victim’s wife after scanning the call details of Asha and Jatin and examining CCTV footage from the area.

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The police zeroed in on Ashwani who was in contact with Asha. During interrogation he disclosed further details. Police sources said Ashwani had developed a relationship with Asha about four years ago. She was reportedly unhappy with her husband who, she alleged, was a habitual drinker and used to beat her. The couple had two daughters and the family was living in a rented accommodation.

Some days back, Jatin’s car got damaged in a road accident. The accused hatched a conspiracy and called Jatin on the pretext of getting insurance claim for the car. They allegedly offered Jatin liquor mixed with sleeping pills. After Jatin became unconscious, the accused allegedly strangled him and threw his body into the canal.

A police spokesperson said with the arrest of Asha, the number persons held in the case has risen to four. Earlier, police had arrested Ashwani, a resident of Jeetgarh in Jind district, and Lakshya and Rohit, both residents of Ugalan in Hisar district.

Hisar SP Siddhant Jain said the police were using technical and scientific evidence to investigate the case.