Property dealer robbed of Rs 1.05 cr at gunpoint

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, August 10

Three persons reportedly looted Rs 1.05 crore from a property dealer near Gohana railway station at gunpoint. The victim, Rakesh Narwal of Kathura village, filed a complaint with the GRP against three persons, including two brothers.

Rakesh said in 2020, he came in contact with Rajkaran, a mason who worked on his farmhouse. Rajkaran told him that a farmer wanted to sell 10 acres at a discounted price as he wanted to shift abroad. On July 25, he took Rs 30 lakh from the property dealer to give to the farmer and asked him to arrange for the remaining amount on August 8.

As per the scheduled programme, Rakesh took Rs 1.05 crore and reached Gandhi Nagar. The accused asked him to come near the track at the railway station and sat in his car. He then pulled out a pistol. Meanwhile, the accused’s brother, Babla, along with one other youth, sat in the rear and took away the money that was in a jute bag. All three then fled on a motorcycle parked nearby.

Subhash Chander, incharge, GRP, Gohana, said a case had been registered and a probe was underway.

#Sonepat