Property dealer shot

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 8

A 22-year-old property dealer was shot dead at Hari Nagar Colony here late on Wednesday night during his birthday party in his office. The police registered a case and began investigation in this regard.

The victim was identified as Vijay, aka Pehalwan.

Suresh Kumar, father of the deceased, in his complaint to the Old Industrial area police, said his son Vijay, along with Karan, Sumit, Ninja and Deepu, were celebrating his birthday at the office.

Meanwhile, Vijay and Sumit had heated arguments and Sumit fired a shot with an illegal pistol into Vijay’s stomach and fled from the spot after committing the crime, he said.

The victim’s friends immediately rushed him to the General Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Sources said Sumit was a cousin of the deceased.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 302 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act. The police handed over the body to the victim’s kin after postmortem on Thursday.