Property dealer shot dead, case registered

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 27

A 41-year-old property dealer was shot dead while he was travelling in his SUV by unidentified armed assailants on the Dwarka expressway near Kherki Majra Chowk here late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Amit Sehrawat. After getting information, a police team reached the spot and found the body with a gunshot wound on the chest. The police took the body in its custody and sent it to the mortuary.

Following the complaint of the brother of deceased, an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under Section 302 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Rajendra Park police station. “The family of the deceased suspects that Sehrawat was murdered due to a property dispute. Efforts are being made to identify the killers and they will be arrested soon,” Inspector Praveen Kumar, SHO, Rajendra Park police station, said.