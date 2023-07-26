Property dealer shot dead in Faridabad

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 25

A 30-year-old Delhi-based property dealer was shot dead during an argument with two youths in front of a liquor vend near the Badarpur border on Tuesday. “The police arrested both accused, identified as Jagdish, alias Jaggi, and Charan, alias Chand, residents of Jaitpur,” said Sube Singh, police spokesperson.

