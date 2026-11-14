Property dealer shot dead in Sonepat’s Gohana

A 42-year-old property dealer was shot dead while he was trying to sit in his car parked near his office on Rohtak Road in Gohana, Sonepat district, on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Bijender Pehal of Gumar village in Gannaur, who was living in Adarsh Nagar of Gohana. The assailant fired 13 rounds of bullets at the property dealer, Bijender Pehal alias Nanha Pehal.

Following the information, the police reached the spot and began an investigation into the case. Meanwhile, the notorious Rohit Godara gang has claimed responsibility for the killing through a social media post.

According to the information available, Bijender was preparing to sit in his car, which was parked in a street near his office, to leave for his home on Friday evening. Meanwhile, assailants reached there in a vehicle. As per the police, one of the assailants, wearing a shawl and carrying a pistol in both hands, approached him and opened fire. Bijender sustained bullet injuries to his head, chest, hands, and other parts of his body.

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After sustaining the bullet injuries, he fell down and died at the spot. Meanwhile, the assailants managed to flee the scene after committing the crime. Following the information, police along with the FSL team reached the spot and began investigating the murder.

The police team recovered 13 bullet shells from the spot. A message attributed to notorious Virender Charan from Arvind Rana alias Gilli, of the Rohit Godara gang, claimed responsibility for the murder of Bijender Pehal alias Nanha Pehal through a social media post, stating the murder was revenge for an attack on their associate Rampal of Baroda in 2021. "I, Virender Charan, from the Arvind Gilli Rana and Rohit Godara group, take responsibility for killing Bijender alias Nanha Pehal on Rohtak Road in Gohana today. Bijender had attacked our brother Rampal Baroda in 2021, leaving him injured.

When Rampal was returning after receiving treatment at a hospital after 10 days, he was attacked again, and his hands and legs were broken. We have taken revenge for our brother. Our other enemies should also prepare,” the social media post reads.

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Following the information about the property dealer’s murder, Jitender Gahlawat, DCP Crime, along with ACP Rajiv Singh and crime teams, visited the spot and began an investigation into the matter. The police sent the deceased's body to the mortuary for post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case against Rampal of Baroda and others in the case under various sections of the murder and Arms Act. ADGP Mamta Singh, Commissioner of Police, also visited the spot at night, reviewed the investigation, and directed the officials regarding the case investigation.