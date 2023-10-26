Property ID survey: Haryana Govt mulling action against private agency

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 25

Haryana government is contemplating action against the private agency which conducted property ID survey across the state.

The agency had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court apprehending witch hunt, after which the HC gave directions that due process be followed before the agency is blacklisted. The government is learnt to have issued a notice to the agency asking why it should not be blacklisted, said an official.

Discrepancies related to names People living in urban areas have allegedly been facing discrepancies related to changes of name, address, mobile number, ownership, category, change of status from authorised to unauthorised, updation of dues, size of the property, etc.

The property ID survey conducted by the agency has brewed resentment among public and this has forced the government to take action against it. People living in urban areas have allegedly been facing discrepancies related to changes of name, address, mobile number, ownership, category, change of status from authorised to unauthorised and updation of dues,

The residents have been running from pillar to post to get their property IDs corrected. The opposition parties, including the Congress, INLD and AAP also attacked the ruling BJP-JJP over the flaws in the survey.

Meanwhile, in reply to a RTI query filed by a Panipat-based RTI activist PP Kapoor, the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies, Haryana, said the agency conducted a survey of 42.76 lakh properties across the state at a cost of Rs 77.12 crore. It has submitted a bill of Rs 8.06 crore as pending dues. So far, the department has made a payment of Rs 57.7 crore to agency, said Kapoor.

Kapoor also filed a complaint with Haryana Lokayukta against the company. “I have filed a complaint with Haryana Lokayukta against the company and 88 officials of the department.

The Lokayukta has directed the Additional Chief Secretary , Urban Local Bodies, to inquire into the complaint and submit a report by November 8, 2023,” he added.

He also demanded a CBI inquiry and said the government should recover the already paid amount from the agency with interest and initiate action against all officials involved in the disbursement of payment without verification.

#Karnal