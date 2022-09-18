Property of 3 more ‘criminals’ razed in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 17

Continuing its drive against the properties acquired through illegal means by alleged criminals, the district police demolished a house in Krishna Colony of Sector 20 here today. The property belonged to a woman and her two sons, who are wanted in 30 criminal cases.

Sube Singh, a spokesperson of the Police Department, said a 15-room structure built by a woman named Maya and her two sons — Arun and Tarun — on an encroached land was demolished as part of the drive.

Alleging that the property had come up illegally on the land belonging to the HSVP here, he said a notice had also been served on its occupants, who vacated the premises a few hours before the demolition this noon. He said as the trio had several criminal cases pending against them, the building had been an illegal source of income as it had been rented out for several years. While Maya has around 12 cases of smuggling, illicit liquor supply and NDPS Act, her sons had 18 FIRs related to gambling, illicit liquor, assault and NDPS registered against them.

It was claimed that the woman who moved into this colony 15 years ago allegedly constructed the house on

the encroached plot of 500 square yard, with the help of the money earned through illegal means. “The accused who have served jail sentences have failed to mend their ways and were still involved in such activities,” said the police.

Claiming that the drive would continue, a police official said a list of the criminals was being prepared and any property acquired through illegal means would be demolished as per the directions of the state government.