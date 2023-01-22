Property of gangster razed in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 21

The district administration demolished illegal property of jailed gangster Binder Gujjar. In the action taken by the team of Municipal Corporation, Gurugram (MC), a house in 4/8 Marla Colony was razed where a dairy was being run illegally. The building was built on an encroached land, said an MC official.

Sagar, who claims to be the gangster’s nephew, said the action taken by the authorities was inappropriate, adding that a reply had already been given to the MC officials that the property had nothing to do with Gujjar.

According to the police, the MC team led by Junior Engineer Mohit Rana, demolished the illegal building that falls under the jurisdiction of Shivaji Nagar police station.

Rana said a complaint regarding an encroachment was registered, taking action on which a notice was issued. When no reply was received, the demolition took place on Saturday.

According to the police, 29 cases are registered against the gangster Binder Gujjar for murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity etc.

Gujjar is in jail in connection with the killing of gangster Sandeep Gadoli in an “encounter” in a hotel in Mumbai by a crime unit of the Gurugram Police in 2016. The family of Gadoli had alleged that the encounter was staged, and it was a conspiracy of Gujjar

Police spokesperson Subhas Boken said during the demolition, security assistance was provided by the police and the building was razed by the administration.

It may be noted that earlier, properties of gangster Kaushal and Sube Gurjar were also demolished.

Faces 29 cases