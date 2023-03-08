Property of gangster's kin sealed in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 7

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sealed a property belonging to the family of alleged gangster Virender Pratap Singh, alias Kala Rana, in Yamunanagar.

According to information, a team of the NIA along with the local police, today reached the house of the gangster in Laxmi Garden, Yamunanagar, and put up a notice at his house mentioning “this property could not be transferred, leased out, disposed of, change its nature or deal with the said property in any manner, whatsoever, except with the prior permission of the NIA or of the designated authority”.

“The designated authority has also been informed about the attachment of the property mentioned in the schedule simultaneously,” the notice further reads. As per the notice, the property exists in the name of Kala Rana’s mother. As per the NIA’s investigation, Kala Rana used to provide weapons and arrange logistics, including safe sanctuaries, to gang members.

Kala Rana had flown to Thailand on a fake passport and was brought back to India with the help of the Interpol in 2022. As many as 25 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and extortion, are registered against him in Haryana. He is behind bars.