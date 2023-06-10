Property registration in 50 illegal colonies put on hold

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 09

In a major crackdown against unauthorised colonies, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has asked the Revenue Department to stop property registrations in around 50 of these that are being developed illegally on the outskirts of the city.

The officials have been asked to ensure that registration of property deeds in these colonies is not carried out without the mandatory no objection certificate (NOC) under Section 7A of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act.

The move comes after a recent survey by the DTCP where they found around nearly 50 colonies being developed illegally without the permission of the authorities concerned.

District Town Planner (DTP) Manish Yadav said, “We have identified the khasra numbers of the plots where these colonies are being developed along with the names of the landowners.” “The details have been shared with the department,” he added.

Majority of these colonies are centered around 18 villages and the DTCP has issued a public appeal asking people not to buy plots here. The department has also warned penal action against property dealers involved in the sale of these.

In the past six months, it has recommended around 50 FIRs against illegal development of colonies. “We have also sealed around 40 premises in the past one year where illegal commercial operations were being carried out. Such actions will continue in the coming months as well,” Yadav added.