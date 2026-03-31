With the overall proposed hike from 15 to 75 per cent in collector rates of residential, commercial and agricultural properties, the registration of properties’ sale deeds is likely to become more expensive in Sonepat district.

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The new collector rates will be implemented from April 1. The new proposed rates have been uploaded on the district administration’s official website and objections have been invited on the proposed collector rates.

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According to the available information, the rate of agricultural land at Joshi Chauhan village is Rs 1.21 crore per acre but with the proposed hike of 45 per cent, the new rate will be Rs 1.75 crore. Similarly, the rate of agricultural land adjoining the pucca rasta upto 3 acre is Rs 1.82 per acre but with 60 per cent proposed hike the new rate will be Rs 2.91 crores. The rate of the agricultural land along phirni village was Rs 1.22 crore but with 75 per cent proposed hike, the new rate will be Rs 2.13 crore.

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At Lehrara village, the rate of agricultural land adjoining Phirni was Rs 1.50 crore per acre upto two acres, but with the proposed hike of 75 percent, the rate would be Rs 2.63 crore per acre.

In Sonepat city, the rate of commercial properties has a proposed a hike of 60 per cent at Dahiya colony. The price of commercial property at Dahiya colony is Rs 27,500 per sq m but with the proposed 60 per cent hike, the new proposed rate will be Rs 44,000 per acre.

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At Jain Bagh colony, the proposed hike was 25 per cent for residential properties. Earlier, the collector rates were Rs 24,000 per sqm but the new proposed rates are Rs 30,000 per sqm. Similarly, there has been 60 per cent hike in the proposed rates of residential properties at Mahabir Colony in the Gahi Brahmnan area. The rates are Rs18,700 per sq m but the proposed collector rates are Rs 29,920 per sq m.

In the Old Housing Board Colony, there is a proposed hike of 75 per cent for commercial properties. The rates of commercial properties are Rs 55,000 per sq m while there is a proposed hike of 75 per cent for which the rates will be Rs 96,250 per sq m. There is a proposed hike of 45 per cent for residential properties in Sector 23 Housing Board colony, the rates of which are Rs 27,300 per sqm and with the proposed hike of 45 per cent, the rates will be Rs 39,585 per sqm. An official on the condition of anonymity said the rates had been proposed on the portal on the basis of registration of some properties at the highest rates in the area.

Similarly, the hike from 15 to 75 per cent in collector rates was being proposed for agricultural, commercial and residential properties in Kundli, Murthal, Sonepat city, Gannaur, Gohana and the Kharkhoda area, which would be implemented on April 1.

Neha Singh, Deputy Commissioner, said the new proposed collector rates had been uploaded on the official website of the district administration and people could go through it. Objections and suggestions had been invited from the people for the new proposed collector rates, the Deputy Commissioner said.