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Home / Haryana / Property worth Rs 38.5 lakh seized in drug trafficking case in Sirsa

Property worth Rs 38.5 lakh seized in drug trafficking case in Sirsa

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:17 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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The Sirsa police have ordered the attachment of movable and immovable assets worth around Rs 38.5 lakh belonging to Sohan Lal, a resident of Sherpur village in the Ding police station area. The police suspect the property was acquired through drug trafficking. Superintendent of Police Deepak Saharan said the Ding police collected details of the property and sent them to the competent authority and the Revenue Department in Delhi. Orders were issued under Section 68F (2) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Notices have been sent to the departments concerned. The attachment means the properties cannot be sold.

According to the police, a case was registered against Sohan Lal in 2006 after 41 kg of poppy husk was recovered from him. A court sentenced him to four years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000. The police said several other drug-related cases had also been registered against him.

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SP Deepak Saharan said the police were identifying properties allegedly built with money earned through drug trafficking. He warned that strict legal action would continue against those involved in the illegal drug trade. The police said the action aims to curb drug trafficking and protect young people from drug abuse.

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