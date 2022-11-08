Proposal for cashless health insurance

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the request for proposal (RFP) to provide benefits of Cashless Health Insurance Scheme to Haryana Government employees, pensioners, their dependents and additional categories should be prepared soon within a stipulated time frame. While presiding over a review meeting of the Cashless Health Insurance Scheme, Kaushal directed officials that geographical mapping of empanelled private hospitals should be done so that real time data of such hospitals are available with the government.