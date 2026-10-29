Proposed listing of power utilities sparks fresh row

Days after the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (HERC) decision to grant a 25-year parallel power distribution licence to private company Eleven Power Private Limited triggered a major controversy, a fresh row has erupted over the proposed listing of state-owned power utilities, with the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) terming the move a potential “backdoor route to privatisation”.

The federation questioned whether the exercise was aimed merely at raising capital and improving the financial position of the utilities or could eventually lead to a reduction in government ownership and pave the way for privatisation.

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When contacted, Energy Minister Anil Vij said, “The letter from the Centre is in my knowledge. I will shortly discuss the matter with the department heads.”

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The Union Ministry of Power recently asked the Haryana Government to expedite the listing of power distribution companies (DISCOMs) to improve the financial sustainability, operational performance and corporate governance of the state’s power sector.

“Listing of state-owned power utilities can also help attract investment, raise capital for modernisation and reduce dependence on state budgetary support. This will strengthen the long-term financial health of the sector. In this regard, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVNL), Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVNL), Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) and Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) are eligible for listing,” the communiqué stated.

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The federation has raised concerns over the long-term implications of listing public-sector power utilities, arguing that a clear distinction must be established between raising funds through the stock market and gradually diluting government ownership.

AIPEF chairman Shailendra Dubey said the proposed listing could have far-reaching consequences for public ownership, accountability, employees’ service interests and electricity consumers.

“Loss-making utilities are often targeted for privatisation on the grounds of financial losses and operational inefficiency. Profitable utilities, too, may be opened to private investors through stock exchange listings, potentially paving the way for the gradual dilution of government ownership. The government may argue that listing does not automatically amount to privatisation. However, subsequent share sales, dilution of the government’s ownership or a change in management control could have significant implications for public-sector ownership and accountability,” Dubey said.