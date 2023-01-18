Prostitution racket busted, 11 nabbed

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 17

The Gurugram police have busted an alleged prostitution racket being run under the guise of two spa centres in MGF Mega City Mall on the MG road. The police have arrested 11 suspects, including owners and the managers of the spa. A total of 18 women were detained, including three from Thailand. They were released after questioning.

Those arrested are the owners and managers of Alcor and Evanthe Spa.

According to the police, a raid was conducted by the special cell team of DCP, East, which was led by ACP, Headquarter, on Monday evening at both the spas located on the first floor of the mall.

Bogus customers were sent to the spa centres with marked currency notes, which they gave to the managers, who allowed them to go inside with women. After getting a signal, raids were conducted, and police teams nabbed the managers.

Following the complaint of Sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar, an FIR was registered under Sections 3, 4, 7 of the Immoral Trafficking Act at the Sector 29 police station. “The sex racket was being run in both the spa centres with the women from Thailand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal,” said Virender Vij, DCP, East.