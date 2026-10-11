DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Protein kits distributed to 100 TB patients in Yamunanagar

Protein kits distributed to 100 TB patients in Yamunanagar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 07:14 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora distributes protein kits to TB patients at Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital.
Advertisement

The Rotary Club, Yamunanagar, distributed protein kits to 100 TB patients under ‘Nikshay Mitra’ initiative.

Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora was the chief guest of the programme held at Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar.

Advertisement

Attendees at the event included Officiating Civil Surgeon Dr Divya Mangla; Deputy Civil Surgeon (TB) Dr Charu Kalra and Past District Governor of Rotary Club Subhash Garg, Rajiv Mittal, Anne Preeti Mittal, Club President Abhishek Dutta, Treasurer Sumeet Gupta, Aastik Saini, Harvinder Singh and other persons were present.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora said the government’s objective was to make India a TB-free nation through the ‘TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’.

“Key measures under this campaign include providing Rs 1,000 in financial aid for nutritious food under the ‘Nikshay Poshan Yojana’, adopting and supporting TB patients via the ‘Nikshay Mitra’ initiative, registering patients on the ‘Nikshay’ digital portal, offering free testing, consultation and treatment at all government health centres, raising awareness and providing support through the ‘TB Aarogya App’, and offering guidance and assistance via the toll-free number 1800-11-6666,” he said.

Advertisement

He said it was to ensure that no TB patient was deprived of complete and proper treatment. “When organisations in society adopt patients, it provides them with financial, mental, social, and emotional support, thereby boosting their vitality,” said MLA Arora.

Acting Civil Surgeon Dr Divya Mangla said TB patients were provided with medicines in a timely manner by health institutions. She also highlighted the importance of protein kits for the TB patients. “The ‘Nikshay Poshan Yojana’ is a significant health scheme implemented by the Centre under the ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan- Nikshay’, aimed at providing better nutrition and financial assistance to TB patients,” said Dr Divya Mangla.

Rotary Club president Abhishek Dutta said the club’s objective was not merely to organise service activities but also to bring about positive change in society.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts