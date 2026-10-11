Protein kits distributed to 100 TB patients in Yamunanagar

The Rotary Club, Yamunanagar, distributed protein kits to 100 TB patients under ‘Nikshay Mitra’ initiative.

Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora was the chief guest of the programme held at Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar.

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Attendees at the event included Officiating Civil Surgeon Dr Divya Mangla; Deputy Civil Surgeon (TB) Dr Charu Kalra and Past District Governor of Rotary Club Subhash Garg, Rajiv Mittal, Anne Preeti Mittal, Club President Abhishek Dutta, Treasurer Sumeet Gupta, Aastik Saini, Harvinder Singh and other persons were present.

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Speaking on the occasion, MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora said the government’s objective was to make India a TB-free nation through the ‘TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’.

“Key measures under this campaign include providing Rs 1,000 in financial aid for nutritious food under the ‘Nikshay Poshan Yojana’, adopting and supporting TB patients via the ‘Nikshay Mitra’ initiative, registering patients on the ‘Nikshay’ digital portal, offering free testing, consultation and treatment at all government health centres, raising awareness and providing support through the ‘TB Aarogya App’, and offering guidance and assistance via the toll-free number 1800-11-6666,” he said.

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He said it was to ensure that no TB patient was deprived of complete and proper treatment. “When organisations in society adopt patients, it provides them with financial, mental, social, and emotional support, thereby boosting their vitality,” said MLA Arora.

Acting Civil Surgeon Dr Divya Mangla said TB patients were provided with medicines in a timely manner by health institutions. She also highlighted the importance of protein kits for the TB patients. “The ‘Nikshay Poshan Yojana’ is a significant health scheme implemented by the Centre under the ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan- Nikshay’, aimed at providing better nutrition and financial assistance to TB patients,” said Dr Divya Mangla.

Rotary Club president Abhishek Dutta said the club’s objective was not merely to organise service activities but also to bring about positive change in society.