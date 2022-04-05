Protest at Ambala MC office over graft

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 4

Haryana Democratic Front activists, led by convenor Nirmal Singh and general secretary Chitra Sarwara, staged a protest against the rising fuel prices and the alleged corruption in the Ambala Municipal Corporation on Monday.

Restore EWS quota in pvt schools: AAP AAP activists staged a dharna in front of the Ambala DC office and demanded the restoration of Rule 134A of the Haryana School Education Rules. They also submitted a memo for the CM. District AAP chief Gurcharan Singh said: “Private schools have been charging hefty fees from EWS students’ parents, who are struggling for livelihood due to Covid. The state should stop commercialising education, else the AAP will launch a stir.”

The activists staged a dharna in front of the MC office and raised slogans against the state government and accused it of protecting the land grabbers and promoting corruption.

After the Haryana Democratic Front activists were told that the MC Commissioner wasn’t available to collect the memorandum, they pasted it on the office wall.

Ex-minister Nirmal Singh said: “Inflation and corruption are the biggest issues nowadays. Officials are working under pressure and are trying to hide the scams. A number of chowks were built in the city area but irregularities are being observed in the work. Through an RTI, we came to know that over Rs 24.54 lakh was spent on a chowk near the Police Lines, while the total area was 24 sq ft. It means Rs 1 lakh per sq ft was spent on building the chowk. The MC Commissioner should get a probe conducted into the matter.”

Sarwara, however, said: “Corruption is rampant in the Ambala MC and people are forced to give money for petty works and make repeated rounds for no-dues certificates and property IDs. Areas are being encroached upon and illegal constructions being done but the government has not been taking any action. If no action was taken, we will intensify the protest.”