Protest by Sirsa farmers enters Day 50

Sirsa, March 20
The protest by farmers from 15 villages outside the mini-secretariat here entered its 50th day today. They have been demanding the construction of embankments and Bhamboor-Salarpur kharif channels.
The protesting farmers said they would now boycott the BJP in the elections. Under the leadership of the Samyukt Kisan Sangharsh Committee, the farmers have been sitting on a dharna for the past 50 days. The district head of the committee, Hira Singh Aaulakh, and protesting farmers said the purpose the dharna was to get the channels constructed.
“Despite the approval of funds, the summer channels have not been constructed. Now, after the implementation of the Code of Conduct, our demand is not going to be fulfilled,” Aulakh said.
The farmers would not vote for the current government, he added.
