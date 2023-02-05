Protest continues at HAU, 4 students booked for assault

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 4

The row over an incident of misbehaviour by the chief security officer with students remains unresolved as the students’ dharna continues at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University, Hisar.

Meanwhile, a security guard lodged a complaint with the police accusing four students of assaulting him outside the VC office. The police have registered a case under Section 323 of the IPC and Section 3 of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in this connection. Meanwhile, one of the students had also lodged a complaint with the Hisar SP stating that the security guard had lodged a false case against the students.

The row erupted allegedly over a dialogue in a skit performed by the students during the freshers’ party on February 1. The chief security officer (CSO), Sukhbir Singh, reportedly got hurt over the name of a character “Sukhi” in the skit and misbehaved with a student who delivered the dialogue. Later, the students demanded an apology from the CSO for misbehaving. When the CSO refused to tender an apology, the students started a dharna. Meanwhile, the university authorities said they had set up a three- member committee to look into allegations levelled from both sides.