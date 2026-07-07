Protest held against mandatory private publisher books in Rohtak

Activists of the Youth Organisation for Development and Health Affairs (YODHA Group) on Monday took out a protest march against the compulsory use of books published by private publishers in some prominent private schools in the city.

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The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the City Magistrate and demanded the formation of a committee to inquire into the matter. They contended that schools cannot compel students to study books published by private publishers.

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“The administration has assured us that a committee has been constituted to conduct a fair and impartial inquiry into the matter. Two representatives of the YODHA Group will also be included in the committee to ensure complete transparency and fairness in the investigation,” said Yudhvir Singh, president of the organisation. He said the group’s objective was to safeguard the interests of students and promote transparency.