Protest over BJP legislator’s remark against AAP leaders

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, May 16

Scores of AAP workers on Monday protested outside the residence of Kaithal BJP MLA Lila Ram Gujjar against his remarks in which he reportedly blamed the party leaders to some extent for terror activities.

A video of his remark went viral on the social media, after which the AAP leaders gave a call for protest. They demanded apology from the MLA and said he should make the evidences or any report from the Intelligence agencies public that the AAP leaders were responsible for it.AAP leader Balkar Singh said it was an immature statement by a public representative for the leaders of a party that was working for people’s welfare.