Protesters block road in Rewari alleging medical negligence

Tribune News Service

Rewari, April 22

Family members of a woman, who died during medical treatment, and other local residents blocked the traffic flow on the Circular Road here today.

They were demanding registration of an FIR against the owner of the hospital, alleging medical negligence.

Initially, police personnel tried to persuade the protesters to lift the blockade but the latter did not budge. Thereafter, they were forcibly removed from there. The policemen then forcibly pushed the protesters into their vehicles to take them away from the spot.

Veena, a resident of the Shyam Nagar locality here, underwent a surgery at a private hospital on Saturday for the removal of stone. The hospital referred her to the PGIMS, Rohtak, when her condition deteriorated after the surgery. Later, she died at the PGIMS. The family members took the body back to the private hospital on Sunday and created a ruckus there. They went back following the intervention of the police. Today morning, protesters gathered in large numbers and blocked the road over the issue.

Rewari SP Sashank Kumar Sawan said blocking the road was a crime and the protesters were requested to clear the road but they did not pay to heed to it so the police had to get the road cleared forcibly. “We cannot lodge an FIR without an inquiry by a board of doctors. The family is yet to get the woman’s post-mortem conducted,” the SP added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rewari