Protesters demanding Ahir regiment in Army clash with police in Gurugram; several hurt, scores detained

Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, November 18
Over 200 protesters demanding the formation of an Ahir regiment in the Army were detained after a clash broke out between them and the police on Friday.
Hundreds of protesters gathered at the site at around 10.20 am and tried to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway.
When police started detaining them, some of them began pelting stones at the cops.
The Gurugram traffic police had on Thursday issued an advisory after the protesters announced the demonstration near the Kherki Daula toll. A large police force was deployed to divert the traffic.
The detained protesters were sent to different police stations in more than ten buses of the Haryana roadways, the police said.
In the clash, people from both sides got injured, police said, adding some of them are still at the spot.
Manesar Assistant Commissioner of Police Suresh Kumar said, “The protesters wanted to block the highway and we detained them. We are telling them that if they want to protest, they can do so but it won't be allowed on the highway.”
The police are present at the spot and the situation is under control, the ACP said. With PTI
