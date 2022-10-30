Protesters, minister reach consensus, strike ends

Chandigarh, October 29
Sanitation workers ended their strike after Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta and unions reached a consensus on a host of employees’ demands at Chandigarh today.
Consensus was reached on Rs 1,000 incentive to sanitation workers, Rs 1,000 risk allowance to firemen, job assurance to firemen working on contractual basis, inclusion of dress allowance in their salaries and financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the workers who died of Covid.
President of the Municipal Employees Union, Haryana, Naresh Shastri said they would be forced to re-launch their stir, if the promises made to them today were not implemented by November 6.
It has also been agreed to take back cases registered against workers during the strike. The other accepted demands included allowance for injury on duty to both contractual and regular workers, release of salaries to employees recruited through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgaar Nigam.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul
Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...
Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror
Says increasing misuse of Internet a cause for concern
Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase
Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...
J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar
A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after ...
South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede
At least 151 people were killed and 82 others seriously inju...