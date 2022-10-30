Protesters, minister reach consensus, strike ends

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 29

Sanitation workers ended their strike after Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta and unions reached a consensus on a host of employees’ demands at Chandigarh today.

Consensus was reached on Rs 1,000 incentive to sanitation workers, Rs 1,000 risk allowance to firemen, job assurance to firemen working on contractual basis, inclusion of dress allowance in their salaries and financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the workers who died of Covid.

President of the Municipal Employees Union, Haryana, Naresh Shastri said they would be forced to re-launch their stir, if the promises made to them today were not implemented by November 6.

It has also been agreed to take back cases registered against workers during the strike. The other accepted demands included allowance for injury on duty to both contractual and regular workers, release of salaries to employees recruited through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgaar Nigam.