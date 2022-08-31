Protesting against land acquisition, Manesar farmers seek permission for mass euthanasia

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 31

Protesting against the acquisition of 1810 acres of land in three villages allegedly at low rates, hundreds of farmers from Manesar in Gurugram district have sought permission for mass euthanasia. The farmers alleged that they have been getting no positive response from Haryana government since past many months.

Today, hundreds of protestors staged a massive dharna outside DC Office and submitted a memorandum addressed to President seeking permission for euthanasia. They have also threatened to march to President House Delhi to seek permission themselves.

“The government is killing us. Rather than being murdered slowly, we will kill ourselves. The land is our livelihood. They are snatching it for industrialists. While in other areas enough compensation was paid to farmers to restart lives, here we are being given peanuts. We have been going from one door to another but to no avail,” said the protestors. As situation grew volatile, DC Nishant Yadav stepped out and accepted memorandum from farmers with a promise to communicate their demands to the state government.

“My son who was in Army has died. I have a daughter-in-law and two school-going grandchildren. We have just one acre of land. If that is snatched where will we go? We live on our land and they will snatch even our house. The amount they are giving won’t get us even a house in Gurugram,” said a woman protester.

The farmers are protesting against the proposed acquisition of 1,810 acres in three villages – Kasan, Kakrola and Sehrawan – for expansion of IMT Manesar.

In 2011, the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure (HSIIDC) had initiated the process to acquire land, but the matter was challenged in court. In 2020, the Punjab and Haryana High Court vacated the stay and the authorities restarted the process of acquisition. The government has already acquired a large area for the development of IMT Manesar. According to villagers, they are not being paid adequate compensation for the land. The government is offering Rs 55 lakh per acre while the market value of land is much higher, the farmers claim.