Protesting farmers gherao BJP MLA’s residence in Fatehabad

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 31

Farmer activists, under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), gheraoed the residence of Dura Ram, Fatehabad BJP MLA, today in support of their demands for compensation to those who had suffered losses due to the recent floods and waterlogging in their fields.

A number of farmer activists gathered at the Mini-Secretariat, and later, staged a protest march in the town up to the MLA’s residence. The local administration deployed a heavy police force, which tried to stop the farmers. However, they managed to reach the MLA’s house and raised anti-government slogans.

SKM leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan, chief of BKU Ekta (Ugrahan), made a scathing attack on the governments of Haryana, Punjab and the Centre for not helping the flood-affected farmers and agricultural workers.

Inderjit Singh, AIl India Kisan Sabha national vice-president, stated that half of Haryana was reeling under floods, while the other half was drought-affected. He said the government was responsible for not taking adequate flood-control measures.

The MLA accepted their memorandum of demands. “I have taken up the issue of compensation to farmers who lost kharif crops due to floods and for re-sowing crops, besides damage to houses,” he said. He asked the protesters to give him more time. However, Inderjit Singh said they were not satisfied with his reply, and the joint leadership of the Fatehabad morcha would continue the dharna and gherao the MLAs of Ratia and Tohana on September 8 and 15.

#BJP #Fatehabad #Hisar