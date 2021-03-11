Protesting farmers lock power corp office in Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, May 23

In continuation to their dharna over non-issuance of tubewell connections, several farmers took out a protest march and burnt the effigy of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Pehowa Chowk in Kaithal on Monday.

They even locked the main entrance gate of the power corporation office in the city for some time as the farmers demanded issuance of power connections without further delay.

Farmers have been staging a dharna in the premises of the Power Corporation office since last week.

Hoshiyar Singh Gill, state Vice President BKU (Charuni) said sowing of paddy is at doorstep, but the government is not taking the farmers’ issue seriously.