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Home / Haryana / Protesting Punjab growers stopped at Haryana's Bahadurgarh while heading to Delhi

Protesting Punjab growers stopped at Haryana's Bahadurgarh while heading to Delhi

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Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 01:48 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Punjab farmers who were stopped at the Delhi border in Bahadurgarh on Tuesday. Photo: Sumit Tharan
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Farmers from Punjab’s Ferozepur, Moga and Ludhiana districts, who were on their way to Delhi to participate in a ‘mahapanchayat’ at Kisan Ghat against the proposed India-US trade agreement, were stopped by the police at the Urban Extension Road-2 entry point in Bahadurgarh on Tuesday.

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The police erected barricades on the route leading towards Delhi Airport and Dwarka and prevented around five buses carrying the farmers from proceeding further. The situation remained tense for a brief period as the farmers protested the police action, but it was resolved after talks with the authorities. The farmers later returned to Punjab.

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Speaking to mediapersons, the farmers maintained that they were travelling peacefully and questioned the action taken against them.

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“We have already made it clear to the police that our programme was planned in advance and we were not going to participate in any other protest being held at Jantar Mantar,” a farmer said.

Bahadurgarh DCP Mayank Mishra said the farmers were stopped because prohibitory orders were in force in Delhi.

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