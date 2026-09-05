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Home / Haryana / Protesting rising thefts, traders shut Rania market in Haryana

Protesting rising thefts, traders shut Rania market in Haryana

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Anil Kakkar
Tribune News Service
Sirsa, Updated At : 10:45 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Traders said shops in the main market had been targeted repeatedly, with thieves breaking locks and taking away goods.
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Traders in Sirsa’s Rania town main market shut their shops on Saturday to protest a rise in thefts and what they said was a “lack of action” against the accused.

The protest was held on the call of the Haryana Pradesh Vyapar Mandal. Traders staged a sit-in at Bhagat Singh Chowk and raised slogans against the police administration. They demanded that the thefts be stopped, old cases be solved and the accused arrested at the earliest.

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Traders said shops in the main market had been targeted repeatedly, with thieves breaking locks and taking away goods. Several shopkeepers have already lodged complaints with the police, but the lack of progress in the cases has increased their concern.

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They also demanded increased the police patrolling at night, particularly in the main market and other vulnerable areas. The traders alleged that regular night patrolling was not being carried out by the Rania police station.

Those taking part in the protest included Haryana Pradesh Vyapar Mandal president Sonu Grover, Naresh Kumar, Rinku Grover, Girish Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Anil Kumar and Pishori Lal, among others.

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After receiving information about the market shutdown and protest, Ellenabad DSP Subhash Bishnoi reached Bhagat Singh Chowk and spoke to the traders. They apprised him of recent thefts and the lack of progress in earlier cases.

Bishnoi assured the traders that the police were taking the matter seriously and working to identify and arrest those involved. He also assured them of action at the earliest.

Following the assurance, the traders ended their protest and reopened the market in the afternoon.

Rania police station SHO Ram Kumar said investigations into the theft cases were underway. Police teams were examining the cases from different angles and efforts were being made to identify and arrest the suspects.

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