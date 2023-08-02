 Protesting vendors detained in Ambala City, released : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Protesting vendors detained in Ambala City, released

Protesting vendors detained in Ambala City, released

Had been asked to operate from site given by admn and vacate the bus stand area

Protesting vendors detained in Ambala City, released

JJP spokesman Vivek Chaudhary during a protest by the Rehri Farhi Association in Ambala City.



Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 1

The Ambala police today detained leaders of various political parties, including the BJP and JJP, along with the members of the Rehri Farhi Association after they tried to resume operations by placing their carts near the bus stand in Ambala City.

To ensure a smooth flow of traffic outside the bus stand and in the cloth market, the carts were removed and the vendors were asked to shift to another place provided by the Municipal Corporation, but the vendors refused to do so. They had been staging a dharna, which was being supported by the local politicians for nearly 45 days.

As per the call given by the association on Monday, the vendors along with the politicians tried to resume their work. A heavy police force was deployed to stop them.

The vendors, along with JJP spokesman Vivek Chaudhary, BJP’s Sanjay Lakra, AAP’s Vinod Dhiman and Deputy Mayor Ambala municipal Corporation Rajesh Mehta, who belongs to the Haryana Jan Chetna Party, were detained and taken to the Shahazadpur police station. However, they were later released after they gave assurance that they would not make such an attempt again.

JJP leader Vivek Chaudhary, who has been leading the dharna, said, “There are nearly 80 licensed vendors who were operating in the market for several years. They were also provided loans by the government, but their carts were removed. We will continue to stage a dharna and will ensure that the vendors get to carry out their business from the old locations.”

Vivek blamed local BJP MLA Aseem Goel for the situation. Meanwhile, Viresh Shandilya, national president Anti-terrorist Front, and JJP district president Dalbir Punia met the Ambala SP to discuss the issue. SHO Ambala City Police station Narender Singh said the traffic movement was affected due to the carts, following which the encroachment was removed. But today, they again tried to place their carts outside the bus stand. Requests were made, but they were adamant so they were detained and later released after they assured that they would not place the carts again forcefully.” SP Ambala Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “The association members have been asked to operate from the site offered by the administration instead of near the bus stand. As per their demand, they have been asked to constitute an 11-member committee and a meeting will be arranged to resolve the issue.”

#Ambala #BJP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Curfew imposed in Haryana's Nuh, minister says violence engineered by someone who wanted to disturb peace

2
Haryana

Fresh violence in Gurugram, meat shops attacked in Badhshahpur

3
Haryana

Imam killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, Haryana violence toll now 5

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Sachin Bishnoi extradited from Azerbaijan

5
Ludhiana

ED probes money laundering case against Hero MotoCorp's Pawan Munjal; raids his premises

6
Nation

It appears there was a breakdown of constitutional machinery in Manipur, says Supreme Court; summons state DGP

7
Musings

The village with the ‘pool’

8
Nation

Attack on Indian mission in London: NIA raids 31 locations in Punjab, Haryana

9
Diaspora

British Sikh elderly man pleads guilty to murder of wife with wooden bat

10
Chandigarh

NIA raids house of KTF operative Paramjit Pamma in Mohali

Don't Miss

View All
200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

Top News

Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5

Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5

Mob torches religious site, imam killed | 110 detained, curf...

Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson

Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson

Most suspects detained YouTubers, say police

‘6,532 FIRs but only 7 arrests’: SC summons Manipur DGP on Aug 7

‘6,532 FIRs but only 7 arrests’: SC summons Manipur DGP on Aug 7

Doesn’t allow CBI to record assault victims’ statements

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in LS; ‘undemocratic’: Oppn

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in LS; ‘undemocratic’: Oppn

Parl empowered to make laws for Capital: Shah

No-trust debate on Aug 8, PM Modi to reply 2 days later

No-trust debate on Aug 8, PM Modi to reply 2 days later

BJD, YSRCP to back BJP


Cities

View All

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Kin of ex-BJP councillor among 2 arrested for graft

Mullanpur murder: Passengers booked taxi on the spot

Chandigarh to launch B Praak’s ‘swachh song’ today

Chandigarh witnesses 23% growth in GST collection for July

‘Biggest’ darknet LSD cartel busted, three arrested: NCB

‘Biggest’ darknet LSD cartel busted, three arrested: NCB

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in LS; ‘undemocratic’: Oppn

Trader attempts suicide on Patiala MC office premises

Trader attempts suicide on Patiala MC office premises

Probe against building branch officials pending

Alarmed over maternal deaths, Health Department holds meet

Workshop for budding resident surgeons

Inter-school chess meet held