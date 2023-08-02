Protesting vendors detained in Ambala City, released

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 1

The Ambala police today detained leaders of various political parties, including the BJP and JJP, along with the members of the Rehri Farhi Association after they tried to resume operations by placing their carts near the bus stand in Ambala City.

To ensure a smooth flow of traffic outside the bus stand and in the cloth market, the carts were removed and the vendors were asked to shift to another place provided by the Municipal Corporation, but the vendors refused to do so. They had been staging a dharna, which was being supported by the local politicians for nearly 45 days.

As per the call given by the association on Monday, the vendors along with the politicians tried to resume their work. A heavy police force was deployed to stop them.

The vendors, along with JJP spokesman Vivek Chaudhary, BJP’s Sanjay Lakra, AAP’s Vinod Dhiman and Deputy Mayor Ambala municipal Corporation Rajesh Mehta, who belongs to the Haryana Jan Chetna Party, were detained and taken to the Shahazadpur police station. However, they were later released after they gave assurance that they would not make such an attempt again.

JJP leader Vivek Chaudhary, who has been leading the dharna, said, “There are nearly 80 licensed vendors who were operating in the market for several years. They were also provided loans by the government, but their carts were removed. We will continue to stage a dharna and will ensure that the vendors get to carry out their business from the old locations.”

Vivek blamed local BJP MLA Aseem Goel for the situation. Meanwhile, Viresh Shandilya, national president Anti-terrorist Front, and JJP district president Dalbir Punia met the Ambala SP to discuss the issue. SHO Ambala City Police station Narender Singh said the traffic movement was affected due to the carts, following which the encroachment was removed. But today, they again tried to place their carts outside the bus stand. Requests were made, but they were adamant so they were detained and later released after they assured that they would not place the carts again forcefully.” SP Ambala Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “The association members have been asked to operate from the site offered by the administration instead of near the bus stand. As per their demand, they have been asked to constitute an 11-member committee and a meeting will be arranged to resolve the issue.”

