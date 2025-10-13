Protestors demand justice for IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, submit memorandum to Karnal DC

A large number of people, under the banner of ‘Samast Samajik Sansthaayein’ (all social organisations) along with leaders and workers of different political parties, protested in Karnal city on Monday, demanding strict action in connection with the alleged suicide of ADGP Y Puran Kumar.

They staged a dharna outside the mini secretariat and demanded a fair probe to ensure justice for the deceased and his family members. The protesters further highlighted the recent incident of shoe-hurling at the Chief Justice of India. Meanwhile, commuters had to face difficulties and police had to divert traffic.

The protest started from Karna Park and culminated at Sector 12, where the protesters submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh, addressed to the President of India and the Governor of Haryana, expressing deep resentment over the lack of action in the case and demanding a Supreme Court-monitored investigation under a sitting judge.

Protesters comprising members of the SC community and supporters from different political parties — Congress, INLD, and BSP — joined the demonstration. Many were seen carrying posters of Dr BR Ambedkar, Y Puran Kumar, and the CJI, while raising slogans against the government and demanding justice and accountability.

Parag Gaba, president of the District Urban Congress, alleged that democracy was being undermined and said their unity reflected growing frustration with the administration’s silence. He, along with other protesters, warned that if strict action is not taken soon, they would be forced to take a major decision.

“The entire Congress family stands firmly with the family of Y Puran Kumar. We will continue to fight until justice is served,” said Gaba.

INLD leader Krishan Kumar said, “This incident has shocked the entire state. The government must ensure a fair probe and take action against those responsible.”

Rajesh Vaid, president of the District Rural Congress, said, “The government must stop shielding the guilty. We demand a transparent and impartial inquiry.”

Meanwhile, a large police force was deployed outside the mini secretariat. The protesters were not allowed to enter the premises but insisted on handing over their memorandum to the DC.

SDM Anubhav Mehta tried to pacify them, but they remained firm on their demand. Later, DC Uttam Singh came to meet the protesters, received their memorandum, and assured them that it would be forwarded to the President of India and the Governor of Haryana.