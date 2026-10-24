Protests erupt across Yamunanagar over prolonged power cuts

The power crisis deepened in Yamunanagar district on Friday as electricity supply remained disrupted in several areas of the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri, as well as in rural areas, amid a three-day strike by employees of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) against the proposed privatisation of the power utility in Gurugram and Nuh districts.

Angry residents staged protests at several places in the district, demanding the immediate restoration of electricity supply.

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According to information, farmers led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) district president Sanju Gundiana assembled at the substation in Kazibansh village on Thursday night to protest against power disruptions in rural areas. They staged a sit-in, raised slogans and demanded the immediate restoration of supply.

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Besides, residents of Shyam Sunder Puri and Shanti Colony in Jagadhri assembled on the Jagadhri-Ambala road on Thursday night to register their protest. People also gathered at the Talakaur substation, demanding the restoration of power supply. They said the outages had affected drinking water arrangements, household work and daily livelihood activities.

On Friday, residents gathered at Buria Gate, near the police post in Jagadhri, and at the substations in Radaur, Saraswati Nagar and Ratangarh, as well as at other locations across the district, to protest against prolonged power cuts and demand the immediate restoration of supply. After protesting outside the Ratangarh substation, the agitated residents also blocked the Saharanpur-Kurukshetra road for some time.

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Residents said the prolonged outages had disrupted water supply, cooking and other essential household activities. Some complained that they had not received water since morning, making even routine activities, including using toilets, difficult.

A resident said the absence of electricity had also disrupted household water supply and made cooking difficult. He pointed out that women faced greater hardship under such circumstances.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Chamkaur Singh said that, on the directions of Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal, the police had arranged water tankers in affected areas to ensure that residents did not face a shortage of drinking water. He added that tubewells were also being operated using generators to maintain an uninterrupted drinking water supply.

“Necessary security arrangements have been made to ensure smooth power supply in the district and avoid any untoward incidents. Police personnel have been deployed at substations and other important locations. Besides, necessary support is being provided through coordination with the district administration and electricity department officials,” the SP said.