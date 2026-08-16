Protests on Independence Day not appropriate, says Manohar Lal on Hansi clash

A day after clash between police and protesting people in Hansi on Independence Day, Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar said that holding protests and raising demands is a democratic right of citizens, but such protests should not be organised on the National Day such as Independence Day.

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“Every person has the right to raise their voices and put forward their demands, but they should also consider the appropriate time and day for doing so. Staging such a protest on August 15 is not appropriate under any circumstances,” said Khattar while reacting to the confrontation between police and protesters in Hansi.

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He was in the city to lead a Tiranga Yatra organised by the BJP Karnal unit. A large number of party workers, local residents took part in the yatra, carrying the Tricolour in their hands while travelling through the city.

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“Nationwide Tiranga Yatra was organised on the call of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the 80th Independence Day. Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was also organised in which people participated with full enthusiasm as Tricolour symbolises the country’s pride and honour,” he said.

He said such campaigns were being transformed into a national celebration, with people setting new records every year.

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Besides, he also chaired a meeting of the sarpanches and prominent people of 40 villages of the district for a detailed discussion regarding the ongoing development works in the district. “Such continuous dialogues are important means of understanding grassroots priorities and public expectations. We discussed the suggestions received during meeting, with special emphasis on making development works more effective, time-bound and people-oriented,” he added.

Later, he also attended a programme organised to mark the birth anniversary of the great warrior queen Rani Avantibai Lodhi, who spearheaded the freedom movement in the Rewa region during the revolt of 1857, and paid tributes to her.

Apart from it, he also reviewed various projects while chairing a meeting at Mini Secretariat. He also held a meeting with the Mayor Renu Bala Gupta and Municipal Corporation councillors to review various civic and infrastructure projects in the city.