DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Protests on Independence Day not appropriate, says Manohar Lal on Hansi clash

Protests on Independence Day not appropriate, says Manohar Lal on Hansi clash

Union Minister says raising demands is a democratic right, but protesters should choose an appropriate time and day

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 07:15 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Karnal: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar leads Tiranga Yatra in the city on Sunday. 
Advertisement

A day after clash between police and protesting people in Hansi on Independence Day, Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar said that holding protests and raising demands is a democratic right of citizens, but such protests should not be organised on the National Day such as Independence Day.

Advertisement

“Every person has the right to raise their voices and put forward their demands, but they should also consider the appropriate time and day for doing so. Staging such a protest on August 15 is not appropriate under any circumstances,” said Khattar while reacting to the confrontation between police and protesters in Hansi.

Advertisement

He was in the city to lead a Tiranga Yatra organised by the BJP Karnal unit. A large number of party workers, local residents took part in the yatra, carrying the Tricolour in their hands while travelling through the city.

Advertisement

“Nationwide Tiranga Yatra was organised on the call of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the 80th Independence Day. Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was also organised in which people participated with full enthusiasm as Tricolour symbolises the country’s pride and honour,” he said.

He said such campaigns were being transformed into a national celebration, with people setting new records every year.

Advertisement

Besides, he also chaired a meeting of the sarpanches and prominent people of 40 villages of the district for a detailed discussion regarding the ongoing development works in the district. “Such continuous dialogues are important means of understanding grassroots priorities and public expectations. We discussed the suggestions received during meeting, with special emphasis on making development works more effective, time-bound and people-oriented,” he added.

Later, he also attended a programme organised to mark the birth anniversary of the great warrior queen Rani Avantibai Lodhi, who spearheaded the freedom movement in the Rewa region during the revolt of 1857, and paid tributes to her.

Apart from it, he also reviewed various projects while chairing a meeting at Mini Secretariat. He also held a meeting with the Mayor Renu Bala Gupta and Municipal Corporation councillors to review various civic and infrastructure projects in the city.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts