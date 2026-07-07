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Home / Haryana / Protests over Mahendragarh youth’s death during police recruitment test

Protests over Mahendragarh youth’s death during police recruitment test

Congress seeks probe, job for widow, compensation for family

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Mahendragarh, Updated At : 01:10 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Mahendragarh residents take out a candle march over death of local youth Kapil Yadav during police recruitment test. Tribune photo
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The death of 27-year-old Kapil Yadav of Saidpur village during a police recruitment physical test in Panchkula has triggered protests in Mahendragarh, with residents demanding a government job for his widow and adequate support for the bereaved family.

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Residents organised a candlelight march, formed a human chain and observed a two-minute silence in memory of the deceased while raising slogans against the incident. They demanded that the government provide a job to Kapil’s widow.

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The Haryana Congress also backed the family’s demands and called for a high-level, time-bound inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the youth’s death.

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Launching a scathing attack on the BJP government, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narender Singh alleged that Haryana had lost its identity as a state known for development, investment and employment and had instead become synonymous with unemployment, paper leaks and recruitment scams.

Expressing grief over Kapil Yadav’s death, Rao Narender said, “This was not merely an accident, but a reflection of the government’s insensitivity and an administrative failure.”

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Questioning the arrangements at the recruitment venue, he asked whether adequate ambulances, trained medical personnel, life-saving equipment, drinking water and emergency healthcare facilities had been provided.

He demanded action against officials found responsible, adequate financial compensation for the family and a government job for Kapil’s wife.

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