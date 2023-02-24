Protests over Monu Manesar's exclusion from list of accused

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 23

Protests erupted in Bharatpur as the Rajasthan Police excluded the name of Monu Manesar from the list of the eight accused released yesterday.

Youths of Ghatmika and nearby villages took to the roads around midnight of February 22, accusing the police of having grown cold feet after the holding of mahapanchayats. As things started going out of control, the police re-released pictures of the suspects with a special note, saying they were still investigating the connection of Monu Manesar and Lokesh Singla.

“He was named as the key accused in the FIR, but they did not include him in the list of the eight suspects. The police are giving in to the pressure of Hindu mahapanchayats and pressure tactics of the Nuh police. They have so far not said a word about the involvement of Monu Manesar,” said the Ayub a relative of Juanid, who led the protesters.

The family had named Monu Manesar as the key accused.

Despite raids across Haryana, the Rajasthan police have failed to nab any accused. Meanwhile, sources said what highlighted the alleged patronage of the Haryana Government to cow vigilantes was that the vehicle used in the Bharatpur incident was registered in the name of the Panchayat Department.