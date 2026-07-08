Protocol more important or public interest? Congress asks BJP in Haryana

The BJP, which has been taunting the Congress over infighting, now seems to be infested with factionalism. South Haryana has lately emerged as the new stage for “in-house tamasha”, with ruling party leaders playing truant at events attended by top leaders.

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Local BJP MP and Union minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh and MLAs Laxman Singh Yadav, Dr Krishan Kumar and Anil Yadav recently stayed away from a programme attended by CM Nayab Singh Saini and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Bawal.

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Amid reports of notices being served on BJP mandal presidents for skipping the event, Congress leaders have started taking potshots at the BJP.

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Former minister Capt Ajay Singh Yadav had recently attacked Rao Inderjit and the MLAs for wasting an opportunity to raise south Haryana’s concerns before the CM.

Meanwhile, during a press conference yesterday, Rao Inderjit claimed that he and the Bawal MLA had not received any invitation.

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In a statement here today, AICC national secretary and former Rewari MLA Chiranjeev Rao alleged that the development of Rewari and the entire south Haryana region had become a casualty of BJP’s factionalism, ego clashes and “protocol politics”.

He claimed that BJP MPs and MLAs were distancing themselves from each other’s official programmes, and people of Rewari were paying a heavy price.

Chiranjeev Rao said the Union Agriculture Minister and CM were present during the Bawal event. “It was a significant opportunity for south Haryana. However, due to the BJP leaders’ internal differences, Rao Inderjit did not attend the programme. Three MLAs were also absent, and the matter was later brushed aside,” he said.

The Congress leader pointed out that Laxman Yadav also did not attend the oath-taking ceremony of the chairperson and members of the Dharuhera Municipal Committee.

“The MLA claimed that he had not received an official invitation. What exactly is happening within the BJP? Are its MPs and MLAs unwilling to share the same platform? If they do not stand together even at official programmes, who will advocate for the development needs of people?” he asked.

The BJP leaders must decide whether they want to fight for the people, or for their own political supremacy, he said, adding that due to the infighting among BJP leaders, development projects were getting delayed, government programmes were turning into arenas of power struggles, and residents were feeling betrayed. “If they can’t rise above internal politics, they owe people an apology,” he said, asking whether protocol was more important than public interest.