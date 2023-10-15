Provide details of sanctioned, vacant posts of clerk, depts told

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, October 14

A high-level committee led by Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) chairman P Raghavendra Rao has sought information from heads of various government departments and boards/corporations in the state about the number of sanctioned, filled and vacant posts of clerk in their respective departments within a week. In case, any department has a separate cadre for field/ subordinate offices and headquarters, then the details of posts should be provided separately for both.

P K Das, Chairperson, Haryana Power Utilities, and Pankaj, Special Secretary, Finance Department, are other members of the committee.

The state government had formed this committee in August for the review of duties and responsibilities, promotions, cadre and pay structure of the clerical cadre in different departments. This step was taken after over 15,000 clerks remained on strike across the state for over 40 days in July and August in support of their demands.

Sources said the committee would also review the delay in promotions and would submit its recommendations on the cadre and pay structure in view of their present and emerging duties and responsibilities.

#Environment #Pollution #Rohtak