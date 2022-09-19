Provide safety equipment to contractual staff: CM to power firms

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 18

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed all four power corporations in the state to provide safety equipment to contractual employees as well. He said it should be done within a stipulated time.

He said it was primarily the responsibility of the contractor to provide safety equipment to all contractual employees, but if the contractor did not do so, the corporation should do that.

He announced that unless a permanent appointment was made on any post, the contractual employee working on that post would not be removed. He made the comment during a meeting with a delegation of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Haryana.

The Chief Minister had an extensive discussion with the leaders of the labour union on 27 demands put forth by them.

#manohar lal khattar