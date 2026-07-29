PU research scholar Jyoti cremated in Mahendragarh, family to get Rs 16 lakh aid and job

The mortal remains of Jyoti, 26, a Panjab University research scholar who died due to electrocution on the university campus in Chandigarh on Tuesday, were cremated at her native village of Kakrala in Mahendragarh district on Wednesday evening.

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“Jyoti’s body was brought to the village today and cremated in the evening. The Panjab University authorities have approved financial assistance of Rs 16 lakh for the family of the deceased and a job for her brother. The government and the Red Cross have also extended some financial support to her family,” said Sunder Lal, husband of Kakrala sarpanch Neelam Devi.

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Jyoti’s father Ravinder, brother Pawan and cousin Dev Kumar said Jyoti was good at studies and wanted to become a scientist.

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Meanwhile, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda stated that the incident indicated serious lapse and negligence on the part of the PU administration. In a statement issued on social media, the MP demanded a security audit of the university campus and strict action against those responsible for the death of the research scholar.