DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / PU research scholar Jyoti cremated in Mahendragarh, family to get Rs 16 lakh aid and job

PU research scholar Jyoti cremated in Mahendragarh, family to get Rs 16 lakh aid and job

Jyoti’s father Ravinder, brother Pawan and cousin Dev Kumar said Jyoti was good at studies and wanted to become a scientist

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mahendragarh, Updated At : 08:59 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PU research scholar, Jyoti (26).
Advertisement

The mortal remains of Jyoti, 26, a Panjab University research scholar who died due to electrocution on the university campus in Chandigarh on Tuesday, were cremated at her native village of Kakrala in Mahendragarh district on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

“Jyoti’s body was brought to the village today and cremated in the evening. The Panjab University authorities have approved financial assistance of Rs 16 lakh for the family of the deceased and a job for her brother. The government and the Red Cross have also extended some financial support to her family,” said Sunder Lal, husband of Kakrala sarpanch Neelam Devi.

Advertisement

Jyoti’s father Ravinder, brother Pawan and cousin Dev Kumar said Jyoti was good at studies and wanted to become a scientist.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda stated that the incident indicated serious lapse and negligence on the part of the PU administration. In a statement issued on social media, the MP demanded a security audit of the university campus and strict action against those responsible for the death of the research scholar.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts