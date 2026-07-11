Public anger against BJP still strong, claims Congress leader Brijendra Singh

Former MP and Congress leader Brijendra Singh on Saturday claimed that public resentment against the BJP government remains as strong as it was during the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. He said dissatisfaction has only grown over time and could influence the outcome of the next election.

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Speaking to mediapersons before addressing a Congress workers’ conference in Panipat, Singh said the party’s Sadbhav Yatra was aimed at strengthening the organisation and bringing new workers into the Congress.

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“This campaign has reconnected several old and inactive Congress workers with the party while also attracting a large number of youths. After completing the first phase of Sadbhav Yatra across Haryana, the party is now holding district-level interactions with workers,” he said.

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Singh described the Panipat programme as the first such district-level event and said the large turnout reflected the Congress’s growing organisational strength. He also claimed that factionalism within the party had been gradually ending and coordination among leaders was improving.

Reacting to PM Modi’s proposed July 17 visit to Jind to flag off the country’s first hydrogen train, Singh said, “It remains to be seen what comes out of it,” while adding that the use of green technology is a welcome step.