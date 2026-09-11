‘Public feedback helped resolve issues’: Ambala DC recalls Rohtak stint

Ambala Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta, who earlier served as Deputy Commissioner of Rohtak, said his nearly year-long tenure in the district gave him valuable experience and an opportunity to work closely with residents to address key public issues.

Gupta was recently speaking as the chief guest at a programme organised by the Haryana Union of Working Journalists (HUWJ) in Rohtak. “Rohtak was my first posting as Deputy Commissioner, and I received tremendous cooperation from the people. Residents not only brought public issues directly to my notice but also shared valuable ground-level feedback about the functioning of the administration. Many times, this timely feedback and information helped me resolve issues quickly and effectively,” Gupta said.

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“My tenure in Rohtak gave me a lot to learn, and the experience and memories of working there will stay with me for a long time,” Gupta added.

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HUWJ president Manmohan Kathuria, while welcoming Gupta, said that during his tenure as Rohtak DC, he remained accessible to residents and made sincere efforts to address public grievances.