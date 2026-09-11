DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / ‘Public feedback helped resolve issues’: Ambala DC recalls Rohtak stint

‘Public feedback helped resolve issues’: Ambala DC recalls Rohtak stint

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:21 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ambala DC Sachin Gupta speaks at an event in Rohtak. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Ambala Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta, who earlier served as Deputy Commissioner of Rohtak, said his nearly year-long tenure in the district gave him valuable experience and an opportunity to work closely with residents to address key public issues.

Gupta was recently speaking as the chief guest at a programme organised by the Haryana Union of Working Journalists (HUWJ) in Rohtak. “Rohtak was my first posting as Deputy Commissioner, and I received tremendous cooperation from the people. Residents not only brought public issues directly to my notice but also shared valuable ground-level feedback about the functioning of the administration. Many times, this timely feedback and information helped me resolve issues quickly and effectively,” Gupta said.

Advertisement

“My tenure in Rohtak gave me a lot to learn, and the experience and memories of working there will stay with me for a long time,” Gupta added.

Advertisement

HUWJ president Manmohan Kathuria, while welcoming Gupta, said that during his tenure as Rohtak DC, he remained accessible to residents and made sincere efforts to address public grievances.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts